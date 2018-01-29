Cape Town EFF councillor faces heavy fine over racial slur
The council's disciplinary committee has recommended a formal warning and imposed a fine of R15,000.
CAPE TOWN - An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor in the City of Cape Town is due to be slapped with a R15,000 fine for calling another fellow councillor a “house n***er”.
Ncedo Silas refused to retract the statement during an open meeting of council last year.
Silas was ordered by the Speaker to leave the council chamber after he refused to retract his offensive slur.
He then jumped over his desk and had to be physically constrained by other councillors and security staff before being escorted out of the room.
Silas pleaded guilty to the contravening the Code of Conduct for Councillors.
During disciplinary proceedings he also offered to submit a written apology.
The council's disciplinary committee has recommended a formal warning and imposed a fine of R15,000.
He also has to submit a full written apology to the full council.
Council will be asked to endorse the sanction at a meeting on Wednesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
-
Outa: Eskom's shortfall expected to be R10bn to R20bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.