Cape Town EFF councillor faces heavy fine over racial slur

CAPE TOWN - An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor in the City of Cape Town is due to be slapped with a R15,000 fine for calling another fellow councillor a “house n***er”.

Ncedo Silas refused to retract the statement during an open meeting of council last year.

Silas was ordered by the Speaker to leave the council chamber after he refused to retract his offensive slur.

He then jumped over his desk and had to be physically constrained by other councillors and security staff before being escorted out of the room.

Silas pleaded guilty to the contravening the Code of Conduct for Councillors.

During disciplinary proceedings he also offered to submit a written apology.

The council's disciplinary committee has recommended a formal warning and imposed a fine of R15,000.

He also has to submit a full written apology to the full council.

Council will be asked to endorse the sanction at a meeting on Wednesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)