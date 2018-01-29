3 suspected illegal miners killed in shootout in Boksburg
Police say 14 'zama zamas' were arrested and several unlicensed firearms confiscated.
JOHANNESBURG - Three suspected illegal miners have been killed in a shootout with police near the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on Monday afternoon.
Police say 14 “zama zamas” were arrested and several unlicensed firearms confiscated.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “Three of the illegal miners were fatally shot and 14 others arrested. Police managed to seize four rifles and a pistol.”
Authorities are now investigating whether the miners could be linked to other murders in the area.
Earlier this month, the bodies of seven “zama zama's” were found in a veld near the mine.
Four women related to them were killed last week.
Dlamini says investigations into the murders are ongoing.
“We are continuing with the investigation of other people who were found dead in an open field in Benoni but at this stage, these two incidents have not yet been linked.”
