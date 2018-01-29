2 City of JHB employees suspended for allegedly swindling R800k from residents
The city says its prioritised the retrieval of the stolen money.
JOHANNESBURG - Two City of Johannesburg employees have been suspended on suspicion of swindling R800,000 from customers' accounts into an account belonging to group of attorneys.
The city says its prioritised the retrieval of the stolen money while a case is made against those found to be involved in the alleged crime.
Mayoral spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says: “Two employees who worked for the City’s group finance department have been suspended for fraudulently transferring R800,000 to a company of attorneys. It’s believed they are part the syndicate who swindled money from customers’ accounts.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
