[WATCH LIVE] Hugh Masekela memorial celebration

JOHANNESBURG - South African artists gather to pay tribute to legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela.

Masekela died on Tuesday following a battle with prostate cancer.

The memorial celebration is at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus.

The musician's son, Sal Masekela, says that in line with his father's wishes, his funeral will be strictly for family and friends.

WATCH: Hugh Masekela memorial celebration