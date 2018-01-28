Two arrested at OR Tambo for currency smuggling
Customs officials at the airport intercepted the passengers travelling to Dubai as they were about to board their flight.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been arrested after attempting to leave the country with undeclared US currency worth over R6 million at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Upon inspection of their checked luggage, brown envelopes containing US dollars were found concealed under their clothes.
Sars says the money was seized and both passengers have been taken to the police station where a criminal case for failure to declare as well as currency smuggling has been opened.
Sars acting spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi said: “In terms of the law you can only take out R25,000 or less. Therefore, it was quite clear that this falls within the ambit of currency smuggling. The two individuals upon that discovery were taken to the police station and arrested.”
