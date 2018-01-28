Three die in KZN thunderstorms

A nine-year-old girl is amongst three victims whose bodies were recovered on a farm in Dundee on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have died after severe thunderstorms hit northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The bodies were recovered at a farm in Dundee earlier on Sunday.

It's understood one of the victims is a nine-year-old girl.

KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lennox Mabaso says: “It is with difficulty that we report that the severe storm that has been affecting some parts of the province has resulted in three fatalities. So, so far three people are reported to have died.”

Meanwhile, weather forecaster Madimetja Thema says these conditions are expected to persist overnight into Monday.

“Over KZN we are also expecting severe thunderstorms and some of these days we have a watch out for severe thunderstorms for this evening in parts of KZN.”