Severe thunderstorms warning issued for Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng on Sunday, with the possibility of large hail, heavy rain and strong winds.

The Weather Service says it’s already received reports of severe weather conditions on Saturday night over the southern parts of Gauteng and extreme northern parts of the Free State.

It says Limpopo and Mpumalanga can also expect some thunderstorms well into the week.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo has urged people to take precautions during the adverse weather conditions.

“We’re expecting thunderstorms across the province, with a chance of its becoming severe. We’re urging people to try and stay away from open areas.”