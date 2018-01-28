Sars: Profit-making trend on the rise in religious sector

The authority says preliminary investigations into the religious sector suggests that some organisations may not be complying with laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) says religious organisations will have to pay if found to have contravened tax laws.

According to its regulations, religious organisations may be granted tax exemptions but are required to conduct activities in a non-profit manner.

Sars says it decided to investigate the sector after a preliminary investigation and consideration of the CRL Rights Commission report, which suggests that some organisations aren’t complying with tax laws.

The authority’s Sicelo Mkosi says they have noticed a rise in a profit-making trend.

He says Sars is prepared to retrieve unpaid taxes.

“It would be unfair to other ordinary taxpayers in South Africa if we were to overlook that.”

Mkosi says however that Sars acknowledges the other institutions that are compliant.