SAHRC calls on Capetonians to adhere to water restrictions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

SAHRC calls on Capetonians to adhere to water restrictions

Day Zero, the day taps are expected to run dry, has been moved up to the 12 April after residents showed little decrease in their water consumption.

Cape Town residents fill up 5 litre containers throughout the night as they scramble to stock up before Day Zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas
Cape Town residents fill up 5 litre containers throughout the night as they scramble to stock up before Day Zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN– The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed to Cape Town residents to stick to water restrictions implemented by local government, as Day Zero fast approaches.

Day Zero, the day taps are expected to run dry, has been moved up to the 12 April after residents showed little decrease in their water consumption.

The City of Cape Town has set a restriction of a maximum of 50 litres of water per day per person.

The commission's Gushwell Brookes says: “We appeal to people, because it will take everyone’s efforts to deal with this issue, to stick to the current water restrictions, so we can try delay Day Zero as much as possible.”

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA