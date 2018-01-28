SAHRC calls on Capetonians to adhere to water restrictions
Day Zero, the day taps are expected to run dry, has been moved up to the 12 April after residents showed little decrease in their water consumption.
CAPE TOWN– The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed to Cape Town residents to stick to water restrictions implemented by local government, as Day Zero fast approaches.
The City of Cape Town has set a restriction of a maximum of 50 litres of water per day per person.
The commission's Gushwell Brookes says: “We appeal to people, because it will take everyone’s efforts to deal with this issue, to stick to the current water restrictions, so we can try delay Day Zero as much as possible.”
