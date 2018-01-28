Report: Hawks closing in on the Gupta family

On Friday, the Hawks executed a search and seizure warrants at the offices of the Free State Premier as well as the Agriculture Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are reportedly closing in on the Gupta family and its government associates amid investigations into stage capture.

The City Press is reporting that at least seven criminal cases linked to the controversial family are at an advanced stage of the investigation.

It’s understood the cases include Atul Gupta’s offer of ministerial positions to former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former parliamentarian Vyjie Mentor.

This comes as the Hawks are also investigating those involved in the multi-million-rand Estina dairy project, including Free State Premier Ace Magashule and former MEC in that province, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

On Friday, the Hawks executed a search and seizure warrants at the offices of the Free State Premier as well as the Agriculture Department.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a preservation order with regards to the more than 4,000 hectares of farmland and the more than R220 million in several bank accounts linked to the Guptas.

It's understood they were looking for documents and related evidence linked to the Estina dairy farm project.