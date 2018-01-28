Report: Hawks closing in on the Gupta family

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

Report: Hawks closing in on the Gupta family

On Friday, the Hawks executed a search and seizure warrants at the offices of the Free State Premier as well as the Agriculture Department.

FILE: Atul Gupta. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Atul Gupta. Picture: Supplied.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are reportedly closing in on the Gupta family and its government associates amid investigations into stage capture.

The City Press is reporting that at least seven criminal cases linked to the controversial family are at an advanced stage of the investigation.

It’s understood the cases include Atul Gupta’s offer of ministerial positions to former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former parliamentarian Vyjie Mentor.

This comes as the Hawks are also investigating those involved in the multi-million-rand Estina dairy project, including Free State Premier Ace Magashule and former MEC in that province, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

On Friday, the Hawks executed a search and seizure warrants at the offices of the Free State Premier as well as the Agriculture Department.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a preservation order with regards to the more than 4,000 hectares of farmland and the more than R220 million in several bank accounts linked to the Guptas.

It's understood they were looking for documents and related evidence linked to the Estina dairy farm project.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA