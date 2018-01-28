‘Ramaphosa safe with me by his side’
Mabuza says Ramaphosa is the man to rectify wrongs with the party and lead the campaign to next year’s general elections successfully.
POLOKWANE – The African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza has reiterated his support for party President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He says Ramaphosa is the man to rectify wrongs with the party and lead the campaign to next year’s general elections successfully.
Mabuza spent a part of his address on organisational renew and unity.
He was speaking at the party’s 106th birthday provincial celebration in Limpopo.
#ANCLimpopo ANC 108 birthday cake. pic.twitter.com/q4kjPIQn2N— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2018
The part deputy president ascended to the podium, with the song about unity blaring through the speakers, where continued to express his support for Ramaphosa and his fight for a corrupt free government.
He says he will protect the ANC president.
“We will rally around him as a leader, and I am going to walk right next to him. He is very safe with me next to him.”
He also reiterated his support for the inquiry into allegations of state capture.
