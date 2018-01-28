‘Ramaphosa safe with me by his side’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

‘Ramaphosa safe with me by his side’

Mabuza says Ramaphosa is the man to rectify wrongs with the party and lead the campaign to next year’s general elections successfully.

Newly elected ANC deputy president David Mabuza and new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Newly elected ANC deputy president David Mabuza and new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
10 hours ago

POLOKWANE – The African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza has reiterated his support for party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says Ramaphosa is the man to rectify wrongs with the party and lead the campaign to next year’s general elections successfully.

Mabuza spent a part of his address on organisational renew and unity.

He was speaking at the party’s 106th birthday provincial celebration in Limpopo.

The part deputy president ascended to the podium, with the song about unity blaring through the speakers, where continued to express his support for Ramaphosa and his fight for a corrupt free government.

He says he will protect the ANC president.

“We will rally around him as a leader, and I am going to walk right next to him. He is very safe with me next to him.”
He also reiterated his support for the inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA