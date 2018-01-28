Public schools to be given literacy boost
An international literacy study found, in 2017, that nearly eight out of 10 grade 4 South African pupils cannot read at an appropriate level.
CAPE TOWN - Literacy at public schools will be given a boost through a joint venture between the Basic Education Department and print and manufacturing firm Novus Holdings.
Through the “Read to Lead” campaign, efforts are being made to improve literacy levels at schools across the country.
The South African leg of the Progress in Reading and International Literacy Study (PIRLS), which was conducted by the University of Pretoria, found that 78% of grade 4 pupils are unable to read with understanding.
The low literacy rates affect poorer schools the most.
As part of a plan to tackle the shortfalls, Novus and the Department of Basic Education have provided five new mobile libraries to Bonteheuwel High School.
CEO of the New Africa Education Foundation Ahmed Motala says these cabinets with books can be wheeled from one classroom to the other.
“We’re proud of chosen Bonteheuwel High School because even though they face challenges they still manage to bag a pass rate of over 80% for the past five years. They are aiming for 100% pass rate this year.”
He says this literacy-boosting model will be rolled out to schools in other provinces too.
