Parents accuse teachers of victimising victims of sexual assault

In 2017, a water polo coach was accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 students after evidence of these acts surfaced.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that it is investigating allegations of victimisation of some pupils by teachers at Parktown Boys High School following a sexual assault scandal at the school.

A group of concerned parents approached the department, saying boys who were victims of sexual abuse by a staff member were being victimised by a number of teachers in class.

It’s understood parents have accused teachers of being insensitive to the boys’ experiences by making jokes and inappropriate comments in class.

The department’s Steve Mabona said: “It’s sad that these allegations came to our attention. We’ve already instituted an investigation with the help of an independent firm.”

