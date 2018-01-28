Parents accuse teachers of victimising victims of sexual assault
In 2017, a water polo coach was accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 students after evidence of these acts surfaced.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that it is investigating allegations of victimisation of some pupils by teachers at Parktown Boys High School following a sexual assault scandal at the school.
A group of concerned parents approached the department, saying boys who were victims of sexual abuse by a staff member were being victimised by a number of teachers in class.
In 2017, a water polo coach was accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 students after evidence of these acts surfaced.
It’s understood parents have accused teachers of being insensitive to the boys’ experiences by making jokes and inappropriate comments in class.
The department’s Steve Mabona said: “It’s sad that these allegations came to our attention. We’ve already instituted an investigation with the help of an independent firm.”
LISTEN: Parktown Boys High water polo coach accused of sexually abusing boys
More in Local
-
Two arrested at OR Tambo for currency smuggling
-
[WATCH LIVE] Hugh Masekela memorial celebration
-
Mokonyane: Money alone won’t fix City of CT’s water woes
-
Motshekga says she has discouraged Dept’s move to appeal Overvaal ruling
-
[WATCH LIVE] Water Minister announces plans to deal with CT water crisis
-
Wits denies accusations of staff exploitation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.