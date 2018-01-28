Outage leaves some Gauteng residents in the dark

Joburg City Power says an unexpected power outage has affected some areas including Thembelihle, Rietfontein and Lenasia.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg city power says it’s experiencing unplanned power interruptions at the nirvana substation affecting several areas in the south of Joburg.

The utility says areas including Thembelihle, Rietfontein and Lenasia are mostly affected by the power outage.

It says its technicians are currently on the ground to restore power in those communities.

City power has apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience caused.