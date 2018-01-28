Newborn twins rescued from pit toilet in Limpopo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

Newborn twins rescued from pit toilet in Limpopo

One of the twins was found dead and the other taken to the local hospital for medical treatment.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo emergency services have extracted newborn twin babies from a pit toilet in Mankweng outside Polokwane.

One of the twins was found dead and the other taken to the local hospital for medical treatment.

It’s alleged they were thrown into the toilet by their 34-year-old mother shortly after giving birth.

The woman, who is already the mother of six when she gave birth to the twins, was found bleeding at her home.

The matter is being investigated by the police

Health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says: “The mother was also admitted at Mankweng hospital. We also interacted with police to make they further make investigations into what could have led to that. Currently the police are making that kind of investigation. But what we are doing as the department is to make sure that mother and child are ok.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA