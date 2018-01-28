Newborn twins rescued from pit toilet in Limpopo
One of the twins was found dead and the other taken to the local hospital for medical treatment.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo emergency services have extracted newborn twin babies from a pit toilet in Mankweng outside Polokwane.
It’s alleged they were thrown into the toilet by their 34-year-old mother shortly after giving birth.
The woman, who is already the mother of six when she gave birth to the twins, was found bleeding at her home.
The matter is being investigated by the police
Health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says: “The mother was also admitted at Mankweng hospital. We also interacted with police to make they further make investigations into what could have led to that. Currently the police are making that kind of investigation. But what we are doing as the department is to make sure that mother and child are ok.”
