Motshekga says she has discouraged Dept’s move to appeal Overvaal ruling

The High Court ruled that the school didn’t have space to admit 55 English-speaking pupils and that changing the school’s language policy was not lawful.

Minister Angie Motshekga is briefing the media on developments in the education sector. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN.
Minister Angie Motshekga is briefing the media on developments in the education sector. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she has discouraged the Gauteng Education Department’s move to appeal the Hoerskool Overvaal High Court judgement.

The High Court ruled that the school didn’t have space to admit 55 English-speaking pupils and that changing the school’s language policy was not lawful.

The judgement was followed by multiple protests by political parties and community members.

WATCH: #HoerskoolOvervaal: ‘Die and go back to Holland’

Gauteng Education Mec Panyaza Lesufi says he believes Judge Prinsloo was biased in his judgment on Hoerskool Overvaal.

However, Motshekga says the judge’s ruling focused on issues of administration and that’s what everyone should focus on.

“He’s not raising the issue that English-speaking children can’t attend Afrikaans school or policy issues. The judge is raising administrative errors… let’s deal with them and see if we can address them.”

The Hoerskool Overvaal matter brought into question the relevance of the Afrikaans language in the education system, Motshekga says this is a well-developed language that needs to be preserved.

