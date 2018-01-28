Popular Topics
Mokonyane: Money alone won’t fix City of CT’s water woes

City of Cape Town officials indicate the taps are expected to run dry within the next 74 days.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says various plans are in place to address the Western Cape’s severe water shortages.

Mokonyane earlier on Sunday addressed the Cape Town Press Club on the state of the province’s drought crisis.

She says key elements of these plans are to reuse water as well as using potable water in a more effective manner.

Mokonyane has called for the Western Cape’s drought crisis to be depoliticised.

She says fixing the city’s water woes does not only depend on pumping money into water projects.

Mokonyane says day zero can be avoided if all sectors of society adhere to water restrictions.

“Day zero can be avoided if all of us become positive, move beyond politics and appreciate that the reality of climate change is upon us. The solutions will not only be found by throwing in money”.

City officials indicate the taps are expected to run dry within the next 74 days.

WATCH: Water Minister announces plans to deal with CT water crisis

Timeline

