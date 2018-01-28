Man stabbed to death while on hike in Cape Town

The attack happened at the Echo Valley, in the Table Mountain National Park above Kalk Bay earlier on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A 56-year-old man has stabbed to death while hiking in Cape Town.

The attack happened at the Echo Valley, in the Table Mountain National Park above Kalk Bay earlier on Sunday.

The man was with his wife when the incident happened.

She managed to escape the attack unharmed.

This incident follows a spate of attacks on hikers over the festive season, which led to SANParks announcing the rollout of more officials to patrol the area.

Western Cape Police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, says the suspect wore a security uniform at the time of the attack.

"Muizenberg police are investigating a case of murder in Echo Valley, along Boyes Drive in the Muizenberg area. According to information a 56-year-old man was hiking with his wife when he was attacked by an unidentified suspect, who is yet to be arrested."