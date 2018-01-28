Man stabbed to death while on hike in Cape Town
The attack happened at the Echo Valley, in the Table Mountain National Park above Kalk Bay earlier on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - A 56-year-old man has stabbed to death while hiking in Cape Town.
The attack happened at the Echo Valley, in the Table Mountain National Park above Kalk Bay earlier on Sunday.
The man was with his wife when the incident happened.
She managed to escape the attack unharmed.
This incident follows a spate of attacks on hikers over the festive season, which led to SANParks announcing the rollout of more officials to patrol the area.
Western Cape Police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, says the suspect wore a security uniform at the time of the attack.
"Muizenberg police are investigating a case of murder in Echo Valley, along Boyes Drive in the Muizenberg area. According to information a 56-year-old man was hiking with his wife when he was attacked by an unidentified suspect, who is yet to be arrested."
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Songstress Lira sings tribute to Hugh Masekela
-
Outage leaves some Gauteng residents in the dark
-
Three die in KZN thunderstorms
-
‘Imagine life without the ANC in charge’
-
Mabuza tells Limpopo ANC to focus on ‘unity and renewal’
-
DNA tests match 19 of 21 Kroonstad train crash bodies to family members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.