Man dies, 4 injured in Cape Town crash

CAPE TOWN - A man has died, and four others have been injured in a car crash in Gardens, Cape Town.

It’s believed the group’s vehicle crashed into a wall on the corner of Mill and Buitenkant Streets on Saturday.

ER24 and Metro EMS officials transported the patients to Groote Schuur and new Somerset Hospitals.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “One man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The three other men sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.”