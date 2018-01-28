Man (53) arrested for allegedly raping his daughter
Police say the man had allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter while her mother was in the house.
CAPE TOWN - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter.
The man was nabbed earlier this week and is expected to appear in court on a charge of rape.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says the suspect instructed the victim not to tell her mother.
“The man allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter while the mother was busy in the house. The suspect told the victim not to tell the mother.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday, 29 January.
