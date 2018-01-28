Mabuza to address supporters at ANC’s 106th rally in Limpopo
Scores of supporters have already arrived at one of the first rallies David Mabuza addresses as deputy president of the ANC.
MODIMOLLE - Scores of African National Congress (ANC) supporters are arriving at the Ephraim Mogale Stadium in Modimolle ahead of the Limpopo party’s 8 January rally.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza is expected to address the crowd.
On Saturday night at a fundraising gala dinner in Polokwane, Mabuza reiterated his message of unity within the party, a message he is likely to continue spreading at the stadium.
Scores of supporters have already arrived at one of the first rallies Mabuza addresses as deputy president of the ANC.
There is party security at all entrances, screening those who are making their way into the Ephraim Mogale Stadium.
Residents and ANC supporters seem to have heeded to the party’s invite to come to the rally.
Mabuza is also expected to speak on the party’s plans for job creation and transformation of the economy, a message he stated at the dinner on Saturday night.
#ANCLimpopo ANC Deputy President David Mabuza to address Limpopo’s January 8 rally at the Ephraim Mogale Stadium in Modimolle. PP pic.twitter.com/uX5LPsqHDB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2018
More in Local
-
Two arrested at OR Tambo for currency smuggling
-
[WATCH LIVE] Hugh Masekela memorial celebration
-
Mokonyane: Money alone won’t fix City of CT’s water woes
-
Motshekga says she has discouraged Dept’s move to appeal Overvaal ruling
-
[WATCH LIVE] Water Minister announces plans to deal with CT water crisis
-
Wits denies accusations of staff exploitation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.