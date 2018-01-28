Mabuza to address supporters at ANC’s 106th rally in Limpopo

Scores of supporters have already arrived at one of the first rallies David Mabuza addresses as deputy president of the ANC.

MODIMOLLE - Scores of African National Congress (ANC) supporters are arriving at the Ephraim Mogale Stadium in Modimolle ahead of the Limpopo party’s 8 January rally.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is expected to address the crowd.

On Saturday night at a fundraising gala dinner in Polokwane, Mabuza reiterated his message of unity within the party, a message he is likely to continue spreading at the stadium.

Scores of supporters have already arrived at one of the first rallies Mabuza addresses as deputy president of the ANC.

There is party security at all entrances, screening those who are making their way into the Ephraim Mogale Stadium.

Residents and ANC supporters seem to have heeded to the party’s invite to come to the rally.

Mabuza is also expected to speak on the party’s plans for job creation and transformation of the economy, a message he stated at the dinner on Saturday night.