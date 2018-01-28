Mabuza tells Limpopo ANC to focus on ‘unity and renewal’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

Mabuza tells Limpopo ANC to focus on ‘unity and renewal’

The ANC deputy president says while he supports current chairperson Stan Mathabatha, he has urged those going there to unify the ruling party.

David Mabuza sitting with the Mpumalanga delegation during the nominations process at the ANC's national conference on 17 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
David Mabuza sitting with the Mpumalanga delegation during the nominations process at the ANC's national conference on 17 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
7 hours ago

POLOKWANE – African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza says the Limpopo ANC should focus on unity and renewal, at its elective conference in just over a month.

He says while he supports current chairperson Stan Mathabatha, he has urged those going there to unify the ruling party.

Speaking at the ANC’s 106th birthday celebrations in Limpopo, Mabuza called on party members to trust Ramaphosa as he does.

The ANC deputy president says the party will fight state capture and only respectable leaders should remain.

He says in order to strengthen unity; branch leaders should remain disciplined and avoid gatekeeping at all times.

He wished the Limpopo ANC a successful elective conference, urging them to allow a unified and a non-corruptible leadership to emerge.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA