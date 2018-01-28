Mabuza tells Limpopo ANC to focus on ‘unity and renewal’
The ANC deputy president says while he supports current chairperson Stan Mathabatha, he has urged those going there to unify the ruling party.
POLOKWANE – African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza says the Limpopo ANC should focus on unity and renewal, at its elective conference in just over a month.
He says while he supports current chairperson Stan Mathabatha, he has urged those going there to unify the ruling party.
Speaking at the ANC’s 106th birthday celebrations in Limpopo, Mabuza called on party members to trust Ramaphosa as he does.
The ANC deputy president says the party will fight state capture and only respectable leaders should remain.
He says in order to strengthen unity; branch leaders should remain disciplined and avoid gatekeeping at all times.
He wished the Limpopo ANC a successful elective conference, urging them to allow a unified and a non-corruptible leadership to emerge.
