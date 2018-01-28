Lotto results: Saturday 27 January 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 27 January are as follows:

Lotto: 06, 07, 15, 21, 24, 48 Bonus: 16

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

Lotto Plus1: 06, 10, 11, 21, 32, 52 Bonus: 04

Lotto Plus2: 12, 13, 24, 34, 46, 52 Bonus: 03

WATCH: Lotto, Lotto Plus1 and Lotto Plus2 Draw - 27 January

For more details visit the National Lottery website.