‘Imagine life without the ANC in charge’
Ace Magashule says the party lost the key metros to the Democratic Alliance in the last local government elections due to the divisions sowed among members.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has called on the party’s members to unite saying South Africa will not be free if the ANC is not in charge of the government.
Addressing the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League at the party's 108th anniversary provincial rally in Pietermaritzburg, Magashule says the newly elected leadership is committed to taking the country and the ruling party forward.
He says the party lost the key metros to the Democratic Alliance in the last local government elections due to the divisions sowed among members.
Magashule says unity is imperative in an effort to rebuild the movement and return it to its original state.
“Comrades we are not just speaking unity, we must walk and live unity and we must deal with those leaders – those who talk unity and they don’t practice it. We must practice unity, we must build and renew. Imagine life without the ANC in charge of South Africa.”
