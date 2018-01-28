Gupta brothers to testify at Eskom inquiry

Chairperson of the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee Zukiswa Rantho has confirmed their appearance following communication with the family's lawyers.

CAPE TOWN - The Gupta brothers are expected to testify before Parliament's inquiry into state capture at public enterprises in March.

Ajay Gupta’s lawyer has disputed claims by Eskom’s suspended company secretary Suzanne Daniels, that one of the Gupta brothers was at a meeting she attended last year.

The brothers and their associates, some of whom are government officials, have been accused of looting the public purse at several state-owned entities.

Eskom’s suspended head of legal services Daniels has told the committee that she attended a meeting last year, where both Ajay Gupta and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins were present.

The meeting was held at a flat near Melrose Arch.

Ajay Gupta apparently wanted to discuss the legal woes of former CEO Brian Molefe.

Martins is expected to deny the claim that he was at the meeting when he appears before the parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Rantho says it’s vital that all those implicated in the state capture have their say.

“They must clarify their status in the state of governance in South Africa as well as their involvement in governing of the country.”

This week, the committee will also hear from former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.

He claims to have met the Guptas at a meeting called by Martins when he was transport minister.

The committee is expected to present its first report by the end of March.