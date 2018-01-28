Glebelands Hostel residents ‘demand’ release of suspected murderers

The residence is believed to be housing several suspected hitmen who’ve been linked to the spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns over demands by residents of the notorious Glebelands Hostel for the release of those arrested on suspicion of several murders in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Saturday, the group marched to the Umlazi police station calling for the seven suspects recently arrested in connection with the Hostel killings to be freed.

Activist Vanessa Burger says she believes people are being misled and politically manipulated to support the call.

“It’s very worrying... this is not the first time this has happened. Last year, when the police were doing a good job, there were a series of three marches where the community tried to provoke violence.”