Eskom mum on reasons for Sean Maritz’s suspension

The former interim CEO has been served with a notice to give reasons why he should not be suspended by Tuesday or face a permanent suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s still unclear why the new Eskom board has temporarily suspended its former interim CEO Sean Maritz from the utility amid allegations of corruption by senior officials.

Maritz has been served with a notice to give reasons why he should not be suspended by Tuesday or face a permanent suspension.

He is implicated in a number of Eskom corruption scandals.

It also emerged he signed a letter to Gupta-linked firm McKinney earlier in January, claiming that their R1 billion contract was lawful.

Eskom says the full details surrounding Maritz’s suspension will be made public after he gives reasons to the board as to why he should remain in his position.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “The reason for this is in relation to the governance within Eskom, so we’ll wait until Tuesday, 30 January, to see what the outcome of the meeting with the CEO will be.”