DA welcomes Icasa probe into Multichoice, SABC, ANN7 deal
This follows a complaint lodged by the DA in November last year requesting that Icasa conduct an inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will be investigating Multichoice over allegations of the payments made to the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) and Gupta linked ANN7.
It's emerged that Multichine made the payment allegedly in exchange for political influence over government policy on digital migration in its favour.
The party says communications regulator replied to their complaint stating that the matter has been referred to its compliance and consumer affairs division for investigation.
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says: “Th DA welcomes this investigation; we believe that South Africans must know the full truth about the nature of these payments. We believe that the truth must come out.”
