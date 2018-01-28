CT water crisis: Capetonians hold prayer session

The Western Cape is currently experiencing its worse drought in more than 100 years.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Capetonians have gathered in the Mother City for a prayer session as the city prepares to unveil its plans for day zero.

At a planned briefing scheduled for Sunday, the Water and Sanitation Department is expected to announce how it plans to manage day zero and beyond.

Meanwhile, sprint legend Usain Bolt has added his voice to calls for boosting water saving in the Mother City.



The Olympic legend on Saturday attended the Sun Met in his capacity as chief entertainment officer for G.H Mumm champagne.

Bolt held a media Q&A session at the V&A Waterfront before his Met appearance.

“I know it’s a rough situation and hopefully it will be solved soon.”

