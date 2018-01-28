Cope challenges section of Civil Union Act
The Congress of the People says marriage officers should not object to same-sex marriage on any ground because it’s an infringement of the couple’s rights.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) says Section 6 of the Civil Union Act is unconstitutional as it’s discriminating against same-sex couples and preventing some from officiating their marriages.
The act allows a marriage officer to inform the Home Affairs minister that he or she objects on the ground of conscience, religion, and belief to solemnising a civil union between persons of the same sex.
The party has lodged an application with the office of the National Assembly speaker for amendment.
Cope’s Deidre Carter said: “This bill aims to repeal Section 6 of the Civil Union Act (17)2006. It came to my attention that same-sex couples seeking the services of the marriage officer were being turned away from some Home Affairs offices, particularly in rural areas, as the marriage officers had been exempted.”
