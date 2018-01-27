Tshwane bus service back to normal after ‘Vat Alles’ protest

Frustrated workers, affiliated with various trade unions, took to the streets to march against Mayor Solly Msimanga for not extending their employment contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says bus services are up and running again following Friday’s city-wide “Vat Alles” protest.

MMC Michael Mkhari has confirmed that he received a memorandum from workers.

But Mkhari says the Expanded Public Works Programme was never intended to be a permanent form of employment.

“Those people who are marching today have been in the programme since 2012 and we’re only saying we need to employ people on a 12-month basis and after that time period there should be new beneficiaries.”

#VatAllesMarch The crowds have arrived at Tshwane House, the ANC Youth League is leading the speeches that will be given. [KS] pic.twitter.com/1EuI6rvEXn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018