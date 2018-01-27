Top WC cops linked to Modack extortion case

The Police Portfolio Committee has called on the National Police Commissioner to move faster to deal with SAPS members who are allegedly involved in criminal acts.

CAPE TOWN - The Police Portfolio Committee has called on the National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, to deal decisively with corruption within the SA Police Service (SAPS) and those who are implicated in an organised crime.

The portfolio committee says it’s concerned because serious allegations have been made against two high ranking Western Cape officers during an extortion case being heard in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

The committee has also voiced its dissatisfaction about the arrests of police officers at Beit Bridge and other officers for crimes including murder.

It says despite this the SAPS management is not taking pro-active disciplinary steps.

The Police Portfolio Committee has called on Sitole to move faster to deal with members who are allegedly involved in criminal acts.

The names of two high ranking Western Cape officers have been mentioned at the bail hearing of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and four others accused of running a protection racket.

The officers are the provincial deputy commissioner of detectives, Major-General Patrick Mbotho and Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, who’s the Western Cape head of crime intelligence.

It’s been claimed that during an interview with the head of the Cape Town police cluster, Modack allegedly said he had dealings with high ranking police officers and if there was an issue, Mbotho and Tiyo could see to it.

Modack and his co-accused are accused of using violence to forcibly take over the nightclub and restaurant security contracts from another faction in Cape Town.

Media reports suggest there’s uncertainty about whether Mbotho now faces the possibility of being transferred.

Police have yet to confirm this.