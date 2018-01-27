Top WC cops linked to Modack extortion case
The Police Portfolio Committee has called on the National Police Commissioner to move faster to deal with SAPS members who are allegedly involved in criminal acts.
CAPE TOWN - The Police Portfolio Committee has called on the National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, to deal decisively with corruption within the SA Police Service (SAPS) and those who are implicated in an organised crime.
The portfolio committee says it’s concerned because serious allegations have been made against two high ranking Western Cape officers during an extortion case being heard in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
The committee has also voiced its dissatisfaction about the arrests of police officers at Beit Bridge and other officers for crimes including murder.
It says despite this the SAPS management is not taking pro-active disciplinary steps.
The Police Portfolio Committee has called on Sitole to move faster to deal with members who are allegedly involved in criminal acts.
The names of two high ranking Western Cape officers have been mentioned at the bail hearing of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and four others accused of running a protection racket.
The officers are the provincial deputy commissioner of detectives, Major-General Patrick Mbotho and Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, who’s the Western Cape head of crime intelligence.
It’s been claimed that during an interview with the head of the Cape Town police cluster, Modack allegedly said he had dealings with high ranking police officers and if there was an issue, Mbotho and Tiyo could see to it.
Modack and his co-accused are accused of using violence to forcibly take over the nightclub and restaurant security contracts from another faction in Cape Town.
Media reports suggest there’s uncertainty about whether Mbotho now faces the possibility of being transferred.
Police have yet to confirm this.
More in Local
-
Limpopo warrant officer dies in road accident
-
Lucas Mangope to be laid to rest today
-
‘Some religious organisations failing to comply with tax laws’
-
ANCYL slams Tshwane’s decision to lay off EPWP workers
-
[WATCH] #NewVolkswagenPolo & Polo Vivo launched in Uitenhage
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to receive DNA results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.