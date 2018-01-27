Popular Topics
Three killed in Meyerton crash

Paramedics say three people were declared dead on the scene, while four others sustained injuries.

Three people have been killed in an accident in Meyerton, Gauteng. Picture: Twitter
Three people have been killed in an accident in Meyerton, Gauteng. Picture: Twitter
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have died in a vehicle collision in Meyerton in Gauteng.

It's understood a bakkie had struck a cow when another bakkie hit the vehicle head-on on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics say three people were declared dead on the scene, while four others sustained injuries.

Er24's Ineke van Huyssteen says: “Two people were still in the bakkie that was lying on its roof. Unfortunately, they were both declared dead. Another person was found a few meters from the bakkie and he had also succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics found another person who had sustained serious injuries while three other people sustained minor injuries.”

Timeline

