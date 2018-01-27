Three killed in Meyerton crash

Paramedics say three people were declared dead on the scene, while four others sustained injuries.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have died in a vehicle collision in Meyerton in Gauteng.

It's understood a bakkie had struck a cow when another bakkie hit the vehicle head-on on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics say three people were declared dead on the scene, while four others sustained injuries.

Er24's Ineke van Huyssteen says: “Two people were still in the bakkie that was lying on its roof. Unfortunately, they were both declared dead. Another person was found a few meters from the bakkie and he had also succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics found another person who had sustained serious injuries while three other people sustained minor injuries.”