Three killed in Meyerton crash

-
Three killed in Meyerton crashLocal
-
Czech President Zeman re-elected with anti-immigration messageWorld
-
Durban mother and child escape house fireLocal
-
India claim consolation victory in third test against ProteasSport
-
Mahumapelo calls on SA to emulate MangopeLocal
-
Colombia bomb attack kills at least three police, wounds 14World
-
-
Damp outfield delays start of day four at the WanderersSport
-
Woods birdies his final hole to make cut in PGA Tour returnSport
-
Sanchez stars on debut to help Man United progress past YeovilSport
-
Pitch controversy casts doubt over third Test at the WanderersSport
-
Donaldson maintains slender lead in DubaiSport
-
Frank Lampard wins Legends of Football honourSport
-
Rod Stewart leads tributes to Paul Young's wifeLifestyle
-
Modest fashion struts its stuff in ParisLifestyle
-
[WATCH] #NewVolkswagenPolo & Polo Vivo launched in UitenhageLifestyle
-
Grammys to take place in NYC for the first time in 15 yearsLifestyle
-
Nelly files countersuit against rape accuserLifestyle
-
Semenya and Gwangwa share their memories of Hugh MasekelaLocal
-
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘have no plans to get engaged’Lifestyle
-
Paul Young's wife passes away after cancer battleLifestyle
-
Lisa Kudrow: A 'Friends' reunion now would be sadLifestyle
-
DA calls for Magashule’s arrest over Vrede farm corruption scandalLocal
-
Economists: ANC under pressure to reformLocal
-
Mining seen as winner as Ramaphosa woos investorsLocal
-
'Magashule fully supports law taking its course on state capture probe'Local
-
Zuma to travel to Addis Ababa for 30th AU summitPolitics
-
Hawks in final stage of probe involving Magashule, ZwaneLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] For South Africa to have a future, Zuma must be prosecutedOpinion
-
[OPINION] The difficult tapestry of race in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Water Wars: The Smiths of ConstantiaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Hugh Masekela: May his trumpet forever play onOpinion
-
[OPINION] The start of the match for George Weah in LiberiaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Hugh Masekela: the horn player with a shrewd ear for music of the dayOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Do not panic, Toyota tells owners of recalled vehiclesLocal
-
Eskom confirms departure of 5 top officialsLocal
-
Mining seen as winner as Ramaphosa woos investorsLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand rally continues, rand hedges weigh on bourseBusiness
-
Toyota: Vehicle recall a preventative measure to rectify faultsBusiness
-
Walmart to launch online grocery delivery in Japan in deal with RakutenBusiness
Three killed in Meyerton crash
Paramedics say three people were declared dead on the scene, while four others sustained injuries.
JOHANNESBURG – Three people have died in a vehicle collision in Meyerton in Gauteng.
It's understood a bakkie had struck a cow when another bakkie hit the vehicle head-on on Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics say three people were declared dead on the scene, while four others sustained injuries.
Er24's Ineke van Huyssteen says: “Two people were still in the bakkie that was lying on its roof. Unfortunately, they were both declared dead. Another person was found a few meters from the bakkie and he had also succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics found another person who had sustained serious injuries while three other people sustained minor injuries.”
-
