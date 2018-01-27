‘Some religious organisations failing to comply with tax laws’
Sars’ Sicelo Mkosi says it’s believed that individuals may be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says preliminary investigations into the religious sector suggests that some organisations are not complying with tax laws.
The authority says religious organisations may be granted a tax exemption, but are required to conduct activities in a non-profit manner.
Sars’ Sicelo Mkosi says it’s believed that individuals may be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance.
He says some organisations may be required to make back payments.
“We could be failing on our mandate or tax collection as well as enforcing compliance if we let certain sectors conduct profit-making schemes and not be taxed.”
More in Local
-
Limpopo warrant officer dies in road accident
-
Lucas Mangope to be laid to rest today
-
ANCYL slams Tshwane’s decision to lay off EPWP workers
-
[WATCH] #NewVolkswagenPolo & Polo Vivo launched in Uitenhage
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to receive DNA results
-
Numsa vows to intensify Wits University strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.