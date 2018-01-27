‘Some religious organisations failing to comply with tax laws’

Sars’ Sicelo Mkosi says it’s believed that individuals may be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says preliminary investigations into the religious sector suggests that some organisations are not complying with tax laws.

The authority says religious organisations may be granted a tax exemption, but are required to conduct activities in a non-profit manner.

Sars’ Sicelo Mkosi says it’s believed that individuals may be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance.

He says some organisations may be required to make back payments.

“We could be failing on our mandate or tax collection as well as enforcing compliance if we let certain sectors conduct profit-making schemes and not be taxed.”