‘Some religious organisations failing to comply with tax laws’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

‘Some religious organisations failing to comply with tax laws’

Sars’ Sicelo Mkosi says it’s believed that individuals may be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says preliminary investigations into the religious sector suggests that some organisations are not complying with tax laws.

The authority says religious organisations may be granted a tax exemption, but are required to conduct activities in a non-profit manner.

Sars’ Sicelo Mkosi says it’s believed that individuals may be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance.

He says some organisations may be required to make back payments.

“We could be failing on our mandate or tax collection as well as enforcing compliance if we let certain sectors conduct profit-making schemes and not be taxed.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA