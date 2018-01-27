Semenya and Gwangwa share their memories of Hugh Masekela

Fans, politicians and the Masekela family gathered to pay their respects at his memorial service in Alexandra on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Jazz musicians have described the death of music icon Hugh Masekela as a colossal loss to the world.

Masekela died of prostate cancer on Tuesday.

Musicians Caiphus Semenya and Jonas Gwangwa shared stories of how they met Masekela over 50 years ago.

Gwangwa says Masekela was a naughty child.

“He was naughty… he asked for a trumpet and he got one. After that, I asked for a trombone and various other guys also put in their requests for musical instruments, and we ended up with a 14-piece band.”

Semenya says years later they got recognised as professional artists.

“The time went to King Kong was when we started to be real professionals and for the first time in our lives we were paid 3 pounds, 17 shilling and 6 pence.”

Both music veterans say they’ve lost a good friend.

Masekela’s audio visual celebration continues at Zoo Lake on Saturday.

WATCH: Memorial service for Hugh Masekela