Numsa vows to intensify Wits University strike
The union says it is aware that learning at the institution is set to begin on Monday but says this was a situation created by ‘stubborn management’.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) has vowed to intensify its strike at Wits University calling for a wage increase and an end to temporary workers.
The union says it is aware that learning at the institution is set to begin on Monday but says this was a situation created by “stubborn management”.
The union is demanding a 12% pay increase across the board but the university is only offering 8%.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers have no choice but to strike.
“Wits University is shamelessly perpetuating inequality and exploitation by refusing to pay workers a living wage. Our members are some of the lowest earners at the institution and they had no choice but to go on strike. Furthermore, we do accept their claims of poverty.”
We demand a a living wage and a 12% Wage increase! .@WitsFMF .@WitsUniversity .@phakxx pic.twitter.com/AQOzpLrMnv— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) January 26, 2018
#NUMSA members & Nehawu workers have vowed to #ShutDown .@WitsUniversity if wage demands are not urgently met .@WitsFMF .@IOL .@eNCA .@ewnreporter .@City_Press pic.twitter.com/UI9gDqSjeV— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) January 26, 2018
Wits Council MUST deal with our demands today otherwise #witsshutdown will continue. pic.twitter.com/TpUpSqgdHM— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) January 26, 2018
More in Local
-
Limpopo warrant officer dies in road accident
-
Lucas Mangope to be laid to rest today
-
‘Some religious organisations failing to comply with tax laws’
-
ANCYL slams Tshwane’s decision to lay off EPWP workers
-
[WATCH] #NewVolkswagenPolo & Polo Vivo launched in Uitenhage
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to receive DNA results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.