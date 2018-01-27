Numsa vows to intensify Wits University strike

The union says it is aware that learning at the institution is set to begin on Monday but says this was a situation created by ‘stubborn management’.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) has vowed to intensify its strike at Wits University calling for a wage increase and an end to temporary workers.

The union is demanding a 12% pay increase across the board but the university is only offering 8%.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers have no choice but to strike.

“Wits University is shamelessly perpetuating inequality and exploitation by refusing to pay workers a living wage. Our members are some of the lowest earners at the institution and they had no choice but to go on strike. Furthermore, we do accept their claims of poverty.”