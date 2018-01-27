Popular Topics
Mahumapelo calls on SA to emulate Mangope

Mahumapelo says Mangope played a role in the democratization of South Africa as he was a part of the provincial legislature and they learnt a lot from him.

Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has called on South Africans to follow in the footsteps of former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope to unite and take the country forward.

Mahumapelo has criticized those who called on the government not to attend Mangope's funeral on Saturday saying that people should reconcile and build the country together.

The former Bantustan leader was laid to rest at his home village of Motswedi, outside Zeerust, following his death last week at the age of 94.

The premier says Mangope played a role in the democratization of South Africa as he was a part of the provincial legislature and they learned a lot from him.

At his funeral, the premier called for reconciliation, saying people don't have to hate each other.

“Hatred is like drinking poison and expect someone else to die. I say this because people have been writing on social media that we must not support the Mangope family and not attend his funeral. Those are people who don’t understand that reconciliation is important in South Africa.”

WATCH: Memorial service for Kgosi Lucas Mangope

