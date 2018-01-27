Lucas Mangope to be laid to rest today

The former Bophuthatswana leader was described by some as a great leader during a memorial service held on Friday at his home village.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope is being laid to rest on Saturday at his home village of Motswedi outside Zeerust in the North West.

Mangope died last week at the age of 94.

He became the leader of the old apartheid homeland in 1977 until democracy in 1994.

He was described by some as a great leader during a memorial service held on Friday at his home village.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is expected to be one of the mourners on Saturday.

North West government spokesperson Brian Setswambung said: “Mahumapelo and members of his executives are among those expected to attend the funeral.”

WATCH: Lucas Mangope memorial service