Limpopo warrant officer dies in road accident

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a warrant officer in an accident along the R572.

It’s understood Aluwani Nesengani was on his way to attend to a complaint when he allegedly lost control of his state vehicle causing it to overturn.

Police are trying to find out exactly what happened.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police in Musina are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a warrant officer died during a motor vehicle accident along the R572.”