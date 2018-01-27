Limpopo warrant officer dies in road accident
It’s understood Aluwani Nesengani was on his way to attend to a complaint when he allegedly lost control of his state vehicle causing it to overturn.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a warrant officer in an accident along the R572.
It’s understood Aluwani Nesengani was on his way to attend to a complaint when he allegedly lost control of his state vehicle causing it to overturn.
Police are trying to find out exactly what happened.
Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police in Musina are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a warrant officer died during a motor vehicle accident along the R572.”
