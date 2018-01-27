Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to receive DNA results

A Shosholoza Meyl train slammed into a truck leaving 21 dead and more than 200 injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Families of victims of the Kroonstad level crossing accident will receive DNA results to verify the remains of their loved ones on Saturday.

A Shosholoza Meyl train slammed into a truck leaving 21 dead and more than 200 injured.

Prasa is set to meet with families of those who travelled on the Shosholoza Mely long-distance train in the Free State on Saturday, almost three weeks since the horrific accident.

The Passenger Rail Agency says the meeting will also reveal the results of the exact number of identified victims.

The death toll rose from 18 to 21 last week after two more bodies were discovered at a morgue.

The Rail Safety Regulator has found that the truck driver while testing negative for alcohol, had ample time to stop and had ignored warning signs.