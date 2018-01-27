Estina dairy farm case ‘the tip of the iceberg’

Free State Premier Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane, who is the province’s former agriculture MEC, have both been linked to a scheme to unlawfully enrich the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch has welcomed the raids on Free State government departments as part of state capture investigations, saying its better late than never.

The Hawks executed search and seizure operations at Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s office as well as the Agriculture Department in connection with the investigation of the Estina dairy farm project.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says the Estina dairy farm case appears clear-cut.

“There’s damning evidence around the dairy farm in the Free State. Let’s not be churlish about it and say it's absolutely welcomed.”

The Hawk’s Hangwani Mulaudzi says this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s a lot that’s coming. There’s a lot that we’re investigating. The acting national head has been superb in her management style. She was able to augment the team that was working with these cases.”

The African National Congress (ANC) has urged all implicated parties to co-operate with investigators.

The ANC’s Khusela Diko says Magashule has gone on record saying he supports the law taking its course in this matter.

“All parties that are involved should cooperate fully with the Hawks, and this will give everybody to tell their side.”

She says the hawks must be given the space to conduct their investigation.

“We obviously want this matter to be concluded as speedily as possible. Those who are found guilty must face the full wrath of the law and the innocence must be cleared of any dark cloud hanging above them.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has called for the immediate arrest of Magashule, Mosebenzi Zwane and the Gupta brothers.