Eskom gives Maritz until Tuesday to avoid suspension

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has confirmed that the utility’s former interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sean Maritz has been given a notice by the new board to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Maritz is now off duty and has until Tuesday to explain himself or face a permanent suspension.

It’s emerged this week that Maritz has signed a letter to the Gupta linked firm Mckinsey earlier this month, claiming that their R1 billion contract was lawful.

Eskom says the suspension is in relation to the lapses of the governance issues within the power supply.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has not provided the full details surrounding Maritz’s suspension.

“The details will come out next week based on what the verdict is. For example, if he is suspended then we will give the exact details about why he is suspended, but so far all I can say is that it’s governance related issues."

FIVE TOP OFFICIALS LEAVE ESKOM

The national power utility earlier confirmed that five officials, facing serious allegations, have left the entity.

President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met with ministers Lynne Brown and Malusi Gigaba a week ago to discuss some of the serious issues that Eskom is facing.

The government appointed a new 13-member board and acting CEO last weekend and ordered Eskom to remove anyone who is facing serious allegations.

Suspended Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh, Prish Govender and Edwin Mabelane resigned.

At the same time, the Labour Court has given Matshela Koko temporary relief and he cannot be fired until the matter is heard in early February.

Koko was given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired, but he is challenging this in the Labour Court.

Phasiwe says two others were fired.