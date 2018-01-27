Eskom confirms departure of 5 top officials

The government appointed a new 13-member board and acting CEO last weekend and ordered Eskom to remove anyone who is facing serious allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has now confirmed that five officials, facing serious allegations, have left the power utility.

President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met with ministers Lynne Brown and Malusi Gigaba a week ago to discuss some of the serious issues that Eskom is facing.

Suspended CFO Anoj Singh, Prish Govender and Edwin Mabelane resigned.

Executive Matshela Koko was also given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired, but he is challenging this in the Labour Court.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says two others were fired.

“Mr Charles Khalima and Dhiraj Bhimma were fired because after being given an option to either resign or be axed.”

At the same time, Eskom says it will make an announcement on Monday about when it will publish its interim financial results but has emphasised that it will do so before the end January.

Eskom says it is committed to publishing the results before 31 January to avoid its bonds being suspended by the JSE.

It’s understood the utility and Treasury are approaching local banks for help.

Phasiwe said: “The results will be published next week. We’ll confirm the date on Monday, 29 January. The commitment has always been there, that we need to release these results as per the request or demand from the JSE.”

On Friday night, Moody’s downgraded Eskom to 'B1 from BA3.

This was the latest downgrade of its long-term corporate family rating.