Education Dept condemns acts of sexual misconduct in schools
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Basic Education Department has strongly condemned any acts of sexual misconduct in schools and has encouraged pupils to talk out without fear of victimisation.
This comes after a video and pictures of a principal having sex with pupils in his office emerged on social media.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his disappointment and disgust.
Residents of Reiger Park have used social media to vent their anger and disappointment, with some gathering at Reiger Park High School.
The department says it is ready to support pupils and parents with counselling and will take action against those found to be interfering with the rights of children.
Spokesman Steve Mabona said: “Our teams will be on the ground to make sure that they gather more information in order for us to take more precaution to prevent this from happening in any other areas.”
He says officials will visit the school on Monday to identify and counsel the pupils involved.
The department has also confirmed that it will be taking further action against the principal who has handed in his resignation.
