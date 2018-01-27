Economists: ANC under pressure to reform

An economist at InvesTech, Annabel Bishop, says after the Davos trip the country and the world have expectations.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say amid commitments by international investors there is pressure for the African National Congress (ANC) to reform itself and the country.

Team SA arrives back in the country on Saturday after week-long talks with the international community.

The delegation led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the trip as a success.

They’ve spoken of commitments to invest in the country.

An economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop, says after this trip the country and the world have expectations.

“If we’re going to have a situation where political uncertainty dwindles... it would be a positive for investors.”

At the same time, economist Thabi Leoka says civil society and business should continue to put pressure on the ANC to continue with investigations into corruption.

“If we don’t see this ball rolling or outcomes, South Africans should put the heat on, so that the government reacts.”

Leoka says Ramaphosa won over investors.

“When Ramaphosa was interview by international TV stations he was a force to be reckoned with… he was direct, open and talked about corruption.”

At the same time, Bishop says the team addressed key issues.

“The commentaries they made had been worrying investors, certainly put some worries to rest. But I do think there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done.”