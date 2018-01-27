Durban mother and child escape house fire

Paramedics say the baby sustained both burn wounds and inhalation wounds while his mother sustained minor injuries.

JOHANNESBURG – A mother and her baby are recovering in hospital after sustaining burns in a house fire in Durban on Saturday.

It's understood emergency services had to resuscitate the 17-month old toddler when they arrived at the scene.

Paramedics say the baby sustained both burn wounds and inhalation wounds while his mother sustained minor injuries.

ER24'S Ineke van Huyssteen says the details behind the fire are being investigated.

“ER24 paramedics transported both Mom and baby to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics, but the fire department will be launching an investigation.”