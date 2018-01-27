Drought-stricken WC to continue experiencing higher temperatures
Water levels at dams that supply Cape Town fell further this week, the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see people forced to queue for water rations.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s drought-stricken southwest, where the city of Cape Town is located, is expected to continue experiencing higher average temperatures, the weather service said on Friday.
Water levels at dams that supply Cape Town fell further this week, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see people forced to queue for water rations.
Above-normal rainfall is expected over the northeast, the weather service said in its monthly assessment, which provides forecasts for the following five months.
Meanwhile, people around the country have been invited to assist residents in the Mother City.
Day zero, which is the day when the taps run dry, has been moved to 12 April.
The city’s feeder dams are sitting at just 27.2% of capacity. This means there are fewer than 80 days until the water runs out.
WATCH: Capetonians scramble to stock up as day zero draws closer
BOOM IN BUSINESS
Desperate for water, thousands of increasingly panicked Capetonians are rushing to buy bottled water, water saving products and containers.
Day Zero is fast approaching but where there's a looming disaster, at times, there's also usually a boom in business for some.
Go to virtually any plastics shop or hardware store and you're likely to encounter a virtual scrum of buckets, jerry cans and just about anything that can be used to store water.
Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt and Kaylynn Palm.
