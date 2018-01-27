Do not panic, Toyota tells owners of recalled vehicles

Toyota says the vehicles affected range from 2002 to 2015, which include popular cars like Hilux, Corolla, Yaris and Rav4s.

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota South Africa has called on car owners affected by the massive car recall not to panic, saying it’s only taking precautionary measures.

On Thursday, the Japanese carmaker issued a notice that several of its cars may be affected by a faulty airbag, manufactured by Takata.

Toyota says the vehicles affected range from 2002 to 2015, which include popular cars like Hilux, Corolla, Yaris and Rav4s.

More than 700,000 cars have been affected by the recall due to a problem with the airbags.

Owners of these cars can check whether their model is affected by the recall on the Toyota website.

So far, no South African has sustained injuries or died linked to this faulty airbag inflators.

Toyota South Africa’s Andrew Kirby said: “We appeal to everybody to please check if their vehicles are applicable. We’re making a big effort in trying to contact everybody. What’s difficult is when the vehicle is much older and has been through a number of different owners, we don’t have details of those owners in some cases.”

COST

As Toyota South Africa starts with its largest campaign yet to replace the airbags in over 700,000 recalled cars, the company has assured owners it will carry the cost.

Car dealerships are expected to conclude the replacement of the affected airbags in less than a day.

Kirby said: “I think we have a very good reputation for being proactive and for reliable and safe vehicles. I’m hoping that customers will see this as a preventative action, that we can upgrade their cars just to eliminate risks.”