DA calls for Magashule’s arrest over Vrede farm corruption scandal
DA's Mmusi Maimane says the decision by the Hawks to finally act against those responsible for stealing from poor black farmers at the Estina dairy farm is long overdue.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and opposition parties have all welcomed the search and seizure operations at the Free State premier’s office, along with the provincial Department of Agriculture.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the decision by the Hawks to finally act against those responsible for stealing from poor black farmers at the Estina dairy farm, near Vrede, is long overdue.
The ANC says it will not shield anyone from prosecution.
Maimane says Premier Ace Magashule and his friends must be arrested for allegedly stealing nearly R200 million from farmers.
DA spokesperson Portia Adams said: “It’s correct that they begin with the office of the Free State premier Magashule because in order for them to find any documents they will get them there. They will find evidence in his office which will prove that the premier was involved in syphoning off money from the Vrede farm project.”
