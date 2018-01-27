City of Cape Town: Municipal water not for sale
Earlier on Saturday morning the City’s Water and Sanitation Department was notified that some shops are selling municipal tap water.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says private retailers may not sell municipal water to members of the public. People have started queuing with empty bottles at two Cape Town malls.
With Day Zero 75 days away, Capetonians are anxious to ensure they don’t run out of water.
LISTEN: What are the health implications of Day Zero?
The city’s Farouk Robertson says: “What we have done is we’ve activated our inspectorate to assess the situation. To investigate what the situation is. Also, assessing whether these retailers have the appropriate licenses.”
According to City bylaws, a retailer may only sell municipal water if it has permission from the local authorities.
