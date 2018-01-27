Popular Topics
City of Cape Town: Municipal water not for sale

Earlier on Saturday morning the City’s Water and Sanitation Department was notified that some shops are selling municipal tap water.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says private retailers may not sell municipal water to members of the public. People have started queuing with empty bottles at two Cape Town malls.

With Day Zero 75 days away, Capetonians are anxious to ensure they don’t run out of water.

LISTEN: What are the health implications of Day Zero?

On Saturday morning the City’s Water and Sanitation Department was notified that some shops are selling municipal tap water.

The city’s Farouk Robertson says: “What we have done is we’ve activated our inspectorate to assess the situation. To investigate what the situation is. Also, assessing whether these retailers have the appropriate licenses.”

According to City bylaws, a retailer may only sell municipal water if it has permission from the local authorities.

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

Timeline

Comments

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA